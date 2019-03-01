March
2019-03-01T05:20:39.606Z
With spring break around the corner, finding good deals for flights may be difficult. But don’t worry: it’s not impossible. There are still good, inclusive deals to be found within the depths of the Internet. Spectrum has scoured a myriad of sites to find the best airline tickets so you can vacation on a budget!...
2018-03-26T13:46:23.315Z
An estimated 150,000 people marched in New York City’s March for Our Lives protest on Saturday, an event organized by several Columbia Law School students in efforts to advocate for stricter gun control....
2018-03-22T07:53:53.001Z
On April 27, 2017, not long before of the 30th anniversary of Take Back the Night, the streets of Morningside Heights were silent.
2018-01-25T01:40:47.032Z
In the midst of the #MeToo movement, when new allegations of sexual harassment regularly make national headlines, the Women’s March on New York City brought more than 200,000 people of all ages to the Upper West Side. Held on the one-year anniversary of Donald Trump’s election, people took to the streets to call for change in the White House as well as in their day-to-day lives....
2017-03-21T16:46:11.397Z
On Feb. 15, students and professors, heads adorned in different shades of pink, flooded into the Event Oval of the Diana Center. The pussyhats clashed with the Event Oval’s elegant mahogany—they were as pink as Pepto-Bismol, teacup pigs, pencil erasers, intestines, or bubble gum....
2017-03-07T05:26:37.458Z
The Trump era has inaugurated a wave of protests and struggle not seen in the United States for some time. Since the election of Donald Trump, students in particular have begun to sense the urgent need for a sustained and strong resistance against the Trump administration and its policies. In the days following Trump’s election, students at Columbia and across the country walked out of class to demonstrate their opposition to Trump himself, his policies, and the rise of ethno-nationalism that his election represents....
2017-02-07T16:35:02Z
Over 100 Columbia students joined approximately 500,000 protesters for the Women's March on Washington in response to the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Saturday, comprising one part of the largest nationwide protest in United States history....
2017-02-07T01:00:04Z
As March and its madness come to a close, I can't help but feel reflective and a little confused, like I do every March. Every year, I fill out a bracket for the NCAA Tournament, and every year, I wonder how my mom—who routinely referred to my sports practices as "rehearsals" and my uniforms as "costumes"—seems to have picked a better bracket than me....
But it's not just an issue for me, as a well-informed but relatively passive fan of college basketball. Many diehard college basketball fans get so obsessed with the tournament that they've watched all of the Bracketology specials on ESPN and made extremely careful and well-thought-out picks for their entire bracket. Two weeks later, they're often quite embarrassed to find that they lost their office pool to that guy who asked them why the NCAA would let a Canadian team like UConn play in the tournament.
In eighth grade, when I was absolutely convinced that fourth-seeded Syracuse was the team to beat and I wanted some easy money, I remember covertly sneaking my bracket and five dollars to the guy running these 13-year-old shenanigans. Syracuse lost in the first round, and away went my five dollars and my pride.
As with all things sports gambling, choosing a bracket is an exercise in futility—no one can ever be absolutely certain of the outcome of a game, let alone 63 of them. So why do we do it?
Even though it can be crippling to the most faithful of fans, that uncertainty is a big part of why we love sports in the first place. As Andy Roddick put it after upsetting Roger Federer on Monday, "There is no script in sports, you know. I think that's what makes it the best entertainment in the world." Though this scriptlessness applies equally well to the adventures of Snooki and friends, it sometimes takes an event like March Madness to remind us that exercises in futility can be good for us, if for no other reason than that they remind us why we enjoy watching and playing sports in the first place.
ESPN insists on reminding us early every March that it's "the season for upsets" (and for Dick Vitale yelling at us about how we're in "Upset City, baby!"). Underdogs and upsets are the main appeal for a good portion of the people who follow the tournament, even at arm's length. Those people were not disappointed this year, as two second-seeded teams, Duke and Missouri, fell victim to two rarely threatening 15th-seeded teams, Lehigh and Norfolk State, respectively.
We watch because we want a good underdog story, like we got with Virginia Commonwealth last year or George Mason in 2006, regardless of how detrimental it is to our brackets. And even for those who don't actually know anything about college sports, March Madness brackets serve as a not-so-gentle reminder of college basketball's existence and the excitement that comes along with it. I'm happy with the number of people on my Facebook newsfeed posting things like, "I'm rooting for Colorado because Baylor's uniforms are a gross color." Maybe March Madness has succeeded in turning some of the country's less sports-inclined into fans, at least for a few weeks.
That might even be true at Columbia. Many students have some vested interest in the tournament, often through a hometown team or two's presence in the field. I know that whenever the Minnesota Golden Gophers are in the tournament, I'm much more interested than if it's just another year where Duke, Kansas, UNC, and Kentucky are supposed to be in the Final Four. As fellow columnist Michele Cleary pointed out last week, we might even get to see the Light Blue represented in the ever-increasing field of 68 teams. But again, it's the uncertainty of next season that keeps it appealing.
Tom Caruso is a Columbia College junior majoring in economics-mathematics.
sports@columbiaspectator.com
But it's not just an issue for me, as a well-informed but relatively passive fan of college basketball. Many diehard college basketball fans get so obsessed with the tournament that they've watched all of the Bracketology specials on ESPN and made extremely careful and well-thought-out picks for their entire bracket. Two weeks later, they're often quite embarrassed to find that they lost their office pool to that guy who asked them why the NCAA would let a Canadian team like UConn play in the tournament.
In eighth grade, when I was absolutely convinced that fourth-seeded Syracuse was the team to beat and I wanted some easy money, I remember covertly sneaking my bracket and five dollars to the guy running these 13-year-old shenanigans. Syracuse lost in the first round, and away went my five dollars and my pride.
As with all things sports gambling, choosing a bracket is an exercise in futility—no one can ever be absolutely certain of the outcome of a game, let alone 63 of them. So why do we do it?
Even though it can be crippling to the most faithful of fans, that uncertainty is a big part of why we love sports in the first place. As Andy Roddick put it after upsetting Roger Federer on Monday, "There is no script in sports, you know. I think that's what makes it the best entertainment in the world." Though this scriptlessness applies equally well to the adventures of Snooki and friends, it sometimes takes an event like March Madness to remind us that exercises in futility can be good for us, if for no other reason than that they remind us why we enjoy watching and playing sports in the first place.
ESPN insists on reminding us early every March that it's "the season for upsets" (and for Dick Vitale yelling at us about how we're in "Upset City, baby!"). Underdogs and upsets are the main appeal for a good portion of the people who follow the tournament, even at arm's length. Those people were not disappointed this year, as two second-seeded teams, Duke and Missouri, fell victim to two rarely threatening 15th-seeded teams, Lehigh and Norfolk State, respectively.
We watch because we want a good underdog story, like we got with Virginia Commonwealth last year or George Mason in 2006, regardless of how detrimental it is to our brackets. And even for those who don't actually know anything about college sports, March Madness brackets serve as a not-so-gentle reminder of college basketball's existence and the excitement that comes along with it. I'm happy with the number of people on my Facebook newsfeed posting things like, "I'm rooting for Colorado because Baylor's uniforms are a gross color." Maybe March Madness has succeeded in turning some of the country's less sports-inclined into fans, at least for a few weeks.
That might even be true at Columbia. Many students have some vested interest in the tournament, often through a hometown team or two's presence in the field. I know that whenever the Minnesota Golden Gophers are in the tournament, I'm much more interested than if it's just another year where Duke, Kansas, UNC, and Kentucky are supposed to be in the Final Four. As fellow columnist Michele Cleary pointed out last week, we might even get to see the Light Blue represented in the ever-increasing field of 68 teams. But again, it's the uncertainty of next season that keeps it appealing.
Tom Caruso is a Columbia College junior majoring in economics-mathematics.
sports@columbiaspectator.com
2017-10-27T19:20:35.693Z
When I was confronted with the sheer mass of people, chants, and knitted pink caps on the streets surrounding Capitol Hill for the historic Women's March on Washington, I was struck by how many people around the country (and the world) felt the same way as I did.As someone who's lived much of her "political life" online, I was elated to finally see the support outside in the living, breathing world....
2017-10-27T19:16:35.842Z
I grew up not having to march. I was privileged enough to have my understanding of marches be purely academic and historic. The images I associated with marches and protests—of hardship, danger, and courage—came directly from the video footage I'd seen on TV and historically-based movies. They showed minorities' responses to decades of oppression. The Women's March on Washington and the one I attended here in New York, were built on the foundations laid by those who had marched before, and the images of the fight that is currently taking place today show similar unity and force, joy and belonging....